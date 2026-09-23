Lionel Messi will miss seven Inter Miami teammates in upcoming MLS fixture vs Columbus Crew

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi lose seven players ahead of their next MLS match against the Columbus Crew.

Columbus Crew host Inter Miami at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Thursday, September 24, in 2026 MLS action. However, the side managed by Kily Gonzalez will be without seven players while still having Lionel Messi available.

According to Inter Miami, nine Inter Miami players have been called up for the September and October international windows across senior and youth levels. However, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will participate in Inter Miami’s matches until October 6.

However, they will lose against Columbus the following seven players who were called up by their countries:

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German Berterame (Mexico)

Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

Matias Galarza (Paraguay)

Fricio Caicedo (Ecuador)

Lovend’s Delinois (Haiti)

Daniel Pinter (USA/U-20)

Alexander Shaw (USA/U-19)

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates.

Messi available for a crucial match

Although Argentina will have prior games, Messi will only attend his farewell match on October 6 against Benin. From there, they will be able to be present for their respective matches, as is the case against Columbus Crew.

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This match carries weight, as Inter Miami will look to earn three points again to stay near the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The team needs a positive result to sustain its aspirations heading into the final stretch of the season and remain in contention for the top spot.

Columbus Crew, for their part, will have the opportunity to climb the table. A victory would be key to starting to leave behind the bottom spots of the conference and regaining ground in the competition.

How both teams enter the match

Columbus Crew are coming off a 2-0 victory against CF Montreal. With this result, they have seven wins, five draws, and 14 losses, placing them in 13th place.

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Meanwhile, Inter Miami enter after a 2-2 draw with San Diego, where Lionel Messi scored a free-kick goal that brought him closer to breaking the record — a result that leaves them with 12 wins, 10 draws, and four losses in third place in the Eastern Conference.