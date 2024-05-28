The Inter Miami superstar shared the stage with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Bad Boys 4 duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Lionel Messi is officially Hollywood. The Inter Miami and Argentina star made his acting debut in a major Hollywood promo alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, promoting the duo’s upcoming film, Bad Boys 4 or Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The spot also features Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler trying to convince Smith and Lawrence, who are in their roles as “Mike” Lowrey and Marcus Miles Burnett, to take him in as their new “Bad Boy” recruit.

The social media spot was uploaded by the official Bad Boys Instagram account and has been shared by all the stars involved. The video has 251,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

Lionel Messi Cameo in Bad Boys 4 Spot

As for Messi, after Butler “fails” his Bad Boys test, the duo gets an unexpected visit from World Cup winner and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. After Messi’s poor attempt to say “Bad Boys,” Lowrey and Burnett decide against their new “recruit.”

Messi has been racking up top-notch spots in the US. From his Super Bowl commercial to his Lay’s spot, the Argentine is capitalizing on his new exposure in the United States.

Bad Boys 4 hits theaters on June 7th and had an estimated production budget of $100 million.