The spot also features Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler trying to convince Smith and Lawrence, who are in their roles as “Mike” Lowrey and Marcus Miles Burnett, to take him in as their new “Bad Boy” recruit.
The social media spot was uploaded by the official Bad Boys Instagram account and has been shared by all the stars involved. The video has 251,000 likes and 4,000 comments.
As for Messi, after Butler “fails” his Bad Boys test, the duo gets an unexpected visit from World Cup winner and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. After Messi’s poor attempt to say “Bad Boys,” Lowrey and Burnett decide against their new “recruit.”
Messi has been racking up top-notch spots in the US. From his Super Bowl commercial to his Lay’s spot, the Argentine is capitalizing on his new exposure in the United States.
