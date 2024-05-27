Is Lionel Messi going to follow Neymar and Pele and make his Hollywood debut on the big screen? That’s what we are all hoping for, as the Inter Miami star popped up in a surprise cameo in a social media video uploaded by Will Smith to promote Bad Boys 4.

The video already has over 3 million likes and more than 19,000 comments, many of them in Spanish, expressing shock at seeing Messi mingle with two of Hollywood’s best.

For Smith, Bad Boys 4, or Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is a way to wipe the egg off his face after the Oscar controversy when he slapped Chris Rock in 2022. Meanwhile, Martin Lawrence returns in his first movie since 2022.

About Bad Boys 4



The film was shot in April 2023, a few months before Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami, and will star Smith and Lawrence along with Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, and Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn.

The plot of the film involves Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett investigating corruption within the Miami PD when their late Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of being involved with the Romanian Mafia. A setup turns them into fugitives, forcing them to work outside the law in order to solve the case.