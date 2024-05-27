Angel Di Maria has been linked with a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, and it looks like the plan to make it happen in 2025 involves playing for another club for the next six months.

Lionel Messi‘s decision to join MLS in 2023 turned Inter Miami into an attractive destination for other world-renowned players. One of the latest stars to be linked with the Herons has been Angel Di Maria, a key partner of Leo at the Argentine national team.

The 36-year-old’s contract with Benfica is up this summer, and while a move to South Florida looks unlikely this year due to MLS‘ salary cap rules, A Bola claims there’s a plan to make it happen in 2025.

The Portuguese outlet reports Di Maria is considering signing a six-month deal with his boyhood club Rosario Central, with the idea of taking his talents to Inter Miami in January 2025.

That way, the winger would make good on his promise of returning to the Argentine side while leaving the door open for a reunion with Messi in the United States.

Angel Di Maria of SL Benfica (L) with Emran Soglo of Olympique de Marseille (R) in action during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between SL Benfica and Olympique de Marseille at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Di Maria could complete Rosario Central return to then join Messi in Miami

Di Maria claimed more than once he would return to Rosario Central at some point in his career before hanging up his boots. This summer looked like the perfect moment for the emotional return, until a threat against his family by drug dealers in the city seemed to put those plans on hold.

However, the aforementioned outlet understands that Di Maria still wants to fulfill his promise to the Rosario fans, and the way to make it possible could be by living in Buenos Aires for six months while his family waits for him in Miami.

Spending his sunset years in South Beach – just like Messi and Luis Suarez, among others – might be an interesting option for Di Maria at this stage of his career, which includes World Cup and Champions League successes.

As Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino explained, that may not be possible in 2024 due to financial reasons, but the outlook could be different in 2025. With that in mind, spending six months at his boyhood club could make sense for Di Maria as he prepares for life in Miami.

It remains to be seen whether this come to fruition, considering Di Maria would have to spend some time away from his family and perhaps live three hours away from the club. A meeting between his camp and Benfica is still pending, so an extension in Lisbon shouldn’t be ruled out yet.