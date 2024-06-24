Lionel Messi has turned 37. Widely regarded as the best soccer player of all time, he will most likely be celebrating with his Argentina teammates. Here are some major events that took place on June 24th.

Since his arrival in 2004, the Rosario, Argentina native has been a human highlight reel of amazing goals and iconic moments. Lionel Messi to many is the GOAT of the world’s game.

From his hat-trick against Real Madrid to lifting his shirt to reveal Diego Maradona’s Newell’s Old Boys kit upon his death, Messi has captivated soccer fans and sports enthusiasts for 20 years.

His leadership in lifting the World Cup adds to his legacy. Now with Inter Miami and still going strong for the Argentine national team at Copa America, June 24th holds significant importance in Argentine soccer and worldwide.

Other important events that occurred on June 24th

On the soccer side, Messi’s birthday coincides with another legendary Argentine soccer dribbler, Juan Roman Riquelme, with whom Messi won a gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.



In 1990, on June 24th, Claudio Caniggia scored Argentina’s only goal to eliminate Brazil in the round of 16 of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.



Claudio Caniggia

In 2006, Maxi Rodriguez’s superb goal helped Argentina defeat Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 in Germany, also on June 24th.



Regarding significant world news, notable events on June 24th include:

1509: Henry VIII is crowned King of England.

1948: The Soviet Union begins the Berlin Blockade, leading to the Berlin Airlift.

1968: “Resurrection City,” a shantytown constructed as part of the Poor People’s Campaign, is closed by authorities in Washington, D.C.

1995: The civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina ends with the signing of the Dayton Agreement.

2004: SpaceShipOne becomes the first privately funded spacecraft to achieve spaceflight.

2010: Julia Gillard becomes the first female Prime Minister of Australia, succeeding Kevin Rudd.

2016: The United Kingdom votes to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum.