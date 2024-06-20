Lionel Messi is regarded as the biggest star of Argentina, but he surprisingly missed not one, but two clear goals against Canada in his debut in the 2024 Copa America.

Argentina kicked off the 2024 Copa America in style, securing a victory over Canada, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions. Despite the win, the scoreline could have been more decisive had Lionel Messi not missed two clear opportunities.

Widely considered the favorite by analysts and fans alike, Argentina is the defending Copa America champion, having triumphed over Brazil in the 2021 final.

In their tournament debut, Argentina faced Canada, one of six Concacaf teams invited to participate. While it was a challenging match for the CONMEBOL squad, they managed to secure their expected victory to start their campaign.

Watch: Lionel Messi misses two clear goals against Canada in the 2024 Copa America

It is rare to see Lionel Messi miss a goal with the net wide open, but fans in Atlanta witnessed it twice during Argentina’s match against Canada.

With Argentina leading 1-0 in the 66th minute, Messi took a shot on goal, but Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made a crucial save. Shortly after, Messi dribbled past Crepeau, but his shot was deflected by Derek Cornelius, allowing Canada to recover the ball.

In another chance, Messi received the ball in midfield and drove towards the box for a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. However, his shot missed the target, scratching the post and going out of play.

Fortunately for Argentina, Lautaro Martinez scored a second goal towards the end of the match. With a 2-0 victory, the Albiceleste started the tournament in the best way possible. However, for Argentina to aspire to bigger achievements, Lionel Messi must improve his accuracy.