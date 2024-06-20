Prior to the Argentina vs. Canada match in the 2024 Copa America, a woman appeared alongside the referees, and here's all the information about her.

Who was the woman who posed with the referees in the Argentina vs Canada match?

The 2024 Copa America has already kicked off, with the first game between Argentina and Canada. However, something bizarre happened before the match: a mysterious woman posed in the middle of the referees’ lineup.

Atlanta hosted the opening match, where Argentina, the current champions, faced Canada, one of the six Concacaf nations invited by CONMEBOL for this year’s edition.

The Opening Ceremony was a spectacular show, but one moment stood out. A woman, unrelated to the game, appeared alongside the referees even though she wasn’t part of the official lineup.

Why did Morena Beltran appear alongside the referees in the Argentina vs. Canada match?

Prior to the kickoff between Argentina and Canada, both team captains, Lionel Messi and Alphonso Davies, followed the customary protocol of greeting each other to determine ball possession and field sides.

However, fans noticed something unusual during this protocol. Morena Beltran, an Argentine journalist for ESPN, appeared alongside the officials despite not being slated to referee the match.

Beltran was invited by CONMEBOL as an ambassador for the Copa America. With over 500K followers on X and 2.1 million on Instagram, she is known for her close relationships with several Argentine players. Previously, she was associated with Sergio Aguero’s team in the Queens League, though she departed a few months ago.

Her presence sparked curiosity among spectators due to her unexpected role in the pre-game ceremonies. While not part of the officiating team, Beltran’s appearance added an intriguing twist to the proceedings, given her status and connections within the Argentine football community.