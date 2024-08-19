Trending topics:
Lionel Messi's injury update: Latest Argentina squad brings unfavorable news

Lionel Scaloni has announced his roster for Argentina’s next batch of World Cup qualifiers, and the Inter Miami star was not included in the squad.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

By Kelvin Loyola

World Cup qualifying in Conmebol continues in September as Argentina will face Chile at home on September 5 and Colombia on September 10 in Barranquilla. 

Lionel Scaloni issued some surprise call-ups, none bigger than Lazio striker Valentín Castellanos, of NYCFC fame. The former MLS Golden Boot winner will get his chance to prove himself to Scaloni, along with Valentín Carboni and Matías Soulé.

As for Lionel Messi, he is out of the squad while continuing to recover full fitness from his ankle injury suffered during the Copa America final. Reports indicate that Messi is expected to return to MLS action sometime after World Cup qualifying in September, with a timetable pointing to late September.

Lionel Messi Out of Argentina Squad

Messi has been progressing slowly, initially needing the aid of a boot, and now being able to walk on his own. While Inter Miami has not provided a definitive timeline for Messi’s recovery, it has been reported that late September should see the return of the World Cup winner.

Lionel Scaloni’s squad for Argentina’s games against Chile and Colombia is:

Goalkeepers: Walter Benítez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, and Emiliano Martínez.

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, and Valentín Barco.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodríguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Giovani Lo Celso, Ezequiel Fernández, and Rodrigo De Paul.

see also

see also

Former NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos among the many surprises in Argentina"s Messi-less national team call-up

Forwards: Nicolás González, Alejandro Garnacho, Matías Soulé, Giuliano Simeone, Valentín Carboni, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, and Valentín Castellanos.

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

