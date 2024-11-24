After the loss to the Cleveland Browns, a key contributor on Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers found out the NFL fined him for an action against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

Every Saturday at 4 PM (ET) the National Football League updates its gameday accountability report from the prior week’s action. In its latest summary, the league included a Steelers player for an action against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

The NFL handed Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick a $11,255 fine for unnecessary roughness, related to a late hit for which the player was penalized during the 18-16 win at Acrisure Stadium.

The play that cost Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick a fine by the NFL

The play in question happened just before halftime. With only 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick hit Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.

Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Shortly after Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen recovered a fumbled ball by Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely at the Ravens’ 19-yard line, Mekari tackled Queen when the play was stopped. Fitzpatrick reacted by shoving Mekari, but got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fitzpatrick’s 2024 NFL season in Pittsburgh

Fitzpatrick has recorded 61 total tackles and a forced fumble in 11 appearances in the 2024 NFL season. Tomlin started him in every game the Steelers played this year, regardless of the outside criticism towards the safety.

Last time out, the Steelers suffered a painful loss to the Browns on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh, however, is still atop the NFC North with an 8-3 record. Tomlin’s men will return to action on Sunday, December 1, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

