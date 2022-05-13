Below is a list of the wealthiest soccer club owners in the world, these are the organizations that sign your favorite player’s paycheck.

List of the wealthiest soccer club owners: The ones that sign Messi’s, Ronaldo’s, and Neymar’s paycheck

At times we all wonder how muchLionel Messi makes, or how much does Christian Pulisic earn at Chelsea? Valid questions but oftentimes overlooked are the organizations and the wealthy figures that sign those checks.

More and more celebrity owners, big conglomerates, or the City Group for example are buying and investing in the best soccer teams in the world. Not everyone has Elon Musk money, but these groups are not complaining about who picks up the check at a restaurant.

Here is a list of the wealthiest soccer team owners in the world and what their net worth is.

List of soccer’s wealthiest owners

At the bottom of the list is Wolves owner Guo Guangchang who has a net worth of $6.5 billion. Inter Milan owner Zhang Jindong comes in ninth as the Chinese billionaire has a wet worth of $7.7 billion.

Colorado Rapids and Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, who owns an array of sports teams is at $8.5 billion. Los Angeles Galaxy owner and MLS savior Philip Anschutz is at $10.1 billion, Anschutz name is on the MLS Cup trophy at one time he owned half the teams in the league so MLS could avoid folding.

The new Chelsea ownership group led by Todd Boehly is worth $13.4 billion, in Serie A Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli comes in fifth at $17.5 billion, with Dietrich Mateschitz of Red Bull and owner of all soccer teams baring the Red Bull name at $19.6 billion.

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan owner of Manchester City, NYCFC, and all teams under the City Group umbrella has a net worth of $26.2 billion and coming in second is PSG owners Qatar Investment Authority at $275 billion.

The wealthiest ownership group in world soccer maybe the most unknown one in terms of what their ownership will mean and that is Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund which owns Newcastle United, and that group has a net worth of $400 billion.