Soccer

Argentina star Lionel Messi announces new project to ‘inspire’ kids all over the world

Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi has revealed a first look at one of his upcoming projects outside of soccer.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates a goal
© IMAGO / NurPhotoLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates a goal

By Natalia Lobo

While Lionel Messi is still dedicated to his soccer career in full force, the Inter Miami star has also started to venture in entertainment in recent years. In that sense, the Argentine forward has revealed the first look to his animated series “Messi and the Giants.”

Messi produced the series alongside Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television. It was first announced in 2023. It is set to premiere on the Disney Channel and stream worldwide on Disney+. The release date will be revealed at a later time.

According to Variety, the synopsis of the series reads: “Leo, an ordinary 12-year-old boy with an extraordinary talent and a huge problem. The once-thriving world of Iko is in tatters at the mercy of the Giants who rule the 10 realms. Only one hero can save them … and he’s the size of a flea. Young Leo is plucked from another world to lead the fight against the tyrannical villains who have kept the 10 realms under their control.”

In a statement, the Inter Miami forward said that he is “looking forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.”

messi animated series

Lionel Messi’s animated series first look (Variety/Sony)

Guy Toubes will act as the executive producer, leading the writing for the series. The animation will be handled by Atlantis Animation, a Canary Island-based studio, with director Dan Creteur.

Inter Miami&#039;s Club World Cup 2025 rival, nicknamed &#039;Little Messi,&#039; reveals plans for facing his idol

see also

Inter Miami's Club World Cup 2025 rival, nicknamed 'Little Messi,' reveals plans for facing his idol

Lionel Messi recently opened up a production company

In September, Messi announced the creation of 525 Rosario, a content company dedicated to producing high-quality TV shows, films, live sports events, community programs, and branded content for athletes globally, including himself.

The company’s name pays tribute to his roots, referencing his hometown in Argentina and the street where he grew up. 525 Rosario is a collaboration between Messi and Smuggler Entertainment, the team behind the documentary series “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” and “Messi Meets America” on Apple TV+.

Natalia Lobo

