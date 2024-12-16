Former world No.1 won more titles than ‘Big Three’ and received the worst sanction in tennis history

Finding records untouched by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic in tennis history is no easy task. But a few still stand—and one of them belongs to American tennis legend Jimmy Connors. Now 72 years old, Connors was a dominant force in the sport during the 1970s and 1980s. Even nearly three decades after his retirement, his achievements remain unmatched.

Connors turned professional in 1972, an era marked by the Open Era’s growing pains, the professionalization of tournaments, and tennis’s explosion into mainstream media. The sport was finding its way onto TV screens and magazine covers, and Connors was quick to stand out.

Renowned for his fierce playing style and his iconic two-handed backhand, Connors didn’t let his relatively modest 5’10” stature hold him back in an era dominated by taller players. However, it wasn’t just his game that drew attention—his brash demeanor and bad-boy image also made headlines.

Alongside John McEnroe, Connors became one of the sport’s infamous rebels. While his behavior upset traditionalists, it endeared him to a growing legion of fans who loved his fiery personality and dramatic on-court antics.

Jimmy Connors during Roland Garros. (UK/ALLSPORT)

The success and records

Connors’ career was defined by his unparalleled success. He held the world No. 1 ranking for 160 consecutive weeks between 1974 and 1977—a record later shattered by Federer in 2008, who extended it to 237 weeks.

He still holds the all-time record for match wins, with 1,274 victories. The closest active player, Novak Djokovic, trails with 1,124, while Federer retired with 1,251 wins.

But the stat Connors and his fans are most proud of? He remains the all-time leader in titles during the Open Era, with 109 trophies to his name. That’s six more than Federer and 10 ahead of Djokovic, who continues chasing the record. Among Connors’ titles are eight Grand Slam victories: one Australian Open, two Wimbledons, and five U.S. Opens.

The controversies and sanctions

Connors’ fiery nature wasn’t just an act—it often landed him in trouble. His on-court antics frequently crossed the line, leading to fines and suspensions from the ATP.

The most infamous incident occurred during the 1986 Boca Raton Championships. In the semifinals against Ivan Lendl, Connors exploded over a controversial umpire call that ruled one of Lendl’s shots as good. Furious, Connors walked off the court and refused to return. After waiting several minutes, the umpire declared Lendl the winner by default.

The fallout was severe: Connors received a 10-week suspension and a $20,000 fine, the harshest penalty in tennis history at the time. The punishment also forced him to miss the Roland Garros that year.

Connors’ antics reached another level during the 1985 Chicago Open, where he pulled off something unprecedented. Facing fellow American Brad Gilbert, Connors lost a key point on a call he disputed. In a rare display of power over the officials, he convinced the umpire to replay the point, which he won, ultimately taking the match.

Connors on the ‘Big Three’

In addition to his achievements on the court, Connors also coached stars like Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova. His long-standing involvement in tennis has given him unique insights into the modern game, including the ongoing debate over the greatest player of the Big Three.

When asked, Connors didn’t hold back: “Look at all the people who jumped on the Federer and Nadal bandwagons, calling them the greatest of all time. They’re not even the greatest in their own era.”

His comment sparked criticism, prompting Connors to clarify later. “I never said Federer and Nadal aren’t incredible players,” he said. “What I said is there’s a new guy at the top of the heap, that’s all. He’s won the most Grand Slams.”