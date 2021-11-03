Liverpool takes on Atletico Madrid in Group B action of the UEFA Champions League. The matchday 4 clash will take place at Anfield. Below is all the information you need to check out when, where, and how to watch this game around the world.

For Liverpool they will put up their perfect Champions League record against Atletico Madrid who sit second in Group B with a 1-1-1 record. A win will most certainly see Liverpool off to the next round, while for Atletico Madrid a win can begin to cement their next round aspirations.

The game also has the component that it will mark the return of former Liverpool striker Luis Suárez who spent three and a half years at Anfield and scored 82 goals in 133 matches. Liverpool will have midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back after injury.

For Atletico Madrid they will have notable absences in Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic. Here is everything you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Times around the world

United States: 4:00 PM

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Sur

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, GUIGO, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW Live

United States: TUDNxtra, Paramount+, PrendeTV

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate



