Liverpool and Cardiff meet in for a Fourth Round game, play action for the 2021-22 FA CUP. This game will take place at Anfield on February 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM (ET). The home team is ready to offer a big game against the visitors. Here is all the related information about this FA CUP game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Liverpool won their most recent three games which were two Premier League games and one game against Arsenal 2-0 for the EFL Cup semi-finals. The team is in good shape to win this game.

Cardiff have a small winning streak of two consecutive games against Nottingham Forest and Barnsley in the Championship division. But despite two recent victories Cardiff are in the 20th spot of the tournament table.

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Time: 7:00 AM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, UK.

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Storylines

Liverpool won the FA Cup third round proper against Shrewsbury 4-1 in what was a resounding victory as big favorite to win the cup. Liverpool used players outside the starting eleven, but that was enough to win that game against Shrewsbury as in the first half of the game the team was leading 2-1. Fabinho scored two goals in Liverpool's first game of the 2021-22 FA Cup.

Cardiff are having a dismal season in the Championship division with a losing record of 8-5-15 and 29 points. The worst of this season for Cardiff in their division was a losing streak of eight consecutive games between September and October 2021, but in the end they were able to break it with one in win November against Huddersfield. In the FA Cup, Cardiff won in the Third Round against Preston 2-1 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Cardiff in the U.S.

This 2021-22 FA CUP season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Liverpool vs Cardiff: Predictions And Odds

Liverpool are favorites to win this game by -2.5 goals and -737 moneyline at FanDuel, they will probably use a lineup with few big names but enough offensive power to win. Cardiff are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +2108 moneyline. The draw is offered at +799 odds and the totals at 3 goals. The best pick for this FA Cup game is: Cardiff +2.5.



FanDuel Liverpool -2.5 / 737 Draw / Totals +799 / 3 Cardiff +2.5 / +2108

