Liverpool and Crystal Palace will clash off on Friday at National Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it from different parts of the world.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel, how and where to watch 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly in your country

Liverpool will face their Premier League pals Crystal Palace at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Friday, July 15, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.

This will be their 61st overall meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on as much as 35 occasions so far; Crystal Palace have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day, and a great number of 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 23, 2022, when the Reds snatched a comfortable 3-1 away win in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off Time

Australia: 10:35 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 2:35 PM

Cameroon: 1:35 PM

Canada: 8:35 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 3:35 PM

Germany: 2:35 PM

Ghana: 12:35 PM

Ireland: 1:35 PM

Kenya: 3:35 PM

Mexico: 7:35 AM

Nigeria: 1:35 PM

Portugal: 1:35 PM

Russia: 3:35 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 2:35 PM

South Africa: 2:35 PM

Sudan: 2:35 PM

UK: 1:35 PM

US: 8:35 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 2:35 PM

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+, 10, 10 Play

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Ireland: LFCTV

UK: LFCTV

International: Palace TV, LFCTV GO