Liverpool and Manchester City will play for the first title of the 2022-23 season at the King Power Stadium. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or stream live 2022 FA Community Shield in the US

Liverpool as the FA Cup champions and Manchester City as the 2021-22 Premier League champions will play for the 2022 FA Community Shield, the first trophy of the 2022-23 English football season. Check out all the information about this matchup such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game.

Liverpool started their preseason after a few weeks of vacation from their loss in the Champions League final. The team managed by Jurgen Klopp had a preseason tour all over Europe while their new players started to build up chemistry on the pitch.

While Manchester City finished off last season with a big Premier League celebration for the new trophy lifted. The team managed by Pep Guardiola also did a preseason tour. It was on US soil against big clubs like Bayern and Club America.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Date

The FA Cup Champions Liverpool will face the Premier League Champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). This matchup will be for the 2022 Community Shield, the first trophy of the 2022-23 English football season.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the US

The 2022 Community Shield matchup between FA Cup Champions Liverpool and Premier League Champions Manchester City will be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). It is going to be available to watch on ESPN+ for the United States.