Everything is set for the Liverpool vs Manchester City for the 2022 FA Community Shield. Although, the match will be held at the King Power Stadium, near 100 miles far away from the Wembley Stadium.

The 2022 FA Community Shield matchup will meet last season's Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup champion Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, July 30 at 12:00 PM (ET). It will be first time in 10 years that this game is placed away from Wembley Stadium.

The last time this situation happened was in 2012. Aston Villa's homeground the Villa Park hosted the 2012 FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Chelsea. In that opportunity, the Citizens won over the London team to lift their fourth Community Shield title.

The 2012 London Summer Olympics were the reason why that crucial game was moved out from Wembley Stadium. This iconic stadium was used for six games of the football tournament for the Olympics including the finals between Brazil and Mexico for the goldmedal.

Why is Liverpool vs Manchester City for the 2022 FA Community Shield held at the King Power Stadium?

Despite the Men's football season in England was over months ago, there is a major football tournament being held at the United Kingdom. This tournament is the UEFA 2022 Women's Euro. Therefore, the best stadiums in England are hosting these important matchups.

But you are still wondering why is this important. It is because on Sunday, July 31, 2022 the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro final will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium, as it should be. Therefore, this means the 2022 FA Community Shield had to be transferred to another location. So, the FA decided to held this first decisive game of the season at the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City.

There were at least three other options for the FA to stay in London for the official start of the 2022-23 English football season. Those options were the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal and the West Ham's homeground London Stadium. Also Leeds United's Elland Road and Villa Park home of Aston Villa applied to held this decisive matchup.



