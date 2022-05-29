Real Madrid won the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League title after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final with a goal scored by Vinicius Jr. Check out here the highlights and goals of the game.

As expected, the Stade de France was packed with fans, UEFA put 75,000 tickets on sale, and they were sold out. The first half of the match was very intense. Liverpool dominated the game. The team led by Jurgen Klopp generated the most dangerous plays. Sadio Mane realized a shot that crashed against Thibaut Courtois’ goal post. The outcome of the match almost changed when Karim Benzema scored a goal, but it was disallowed because the striker was offside. The first 45 minutes of the game ended 0-0.

Everything changed in the second half. In the 58th minute, after a pass from Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior scored the first goal of the match in favor of Real Madrid. Liverpool kept trying to score a goal, but the Merengues defended with their lives. Join The Highlights App to watch the best action in sports.

Klopp's side took 24 shots but could not manage to score a goal. Much of Real Madrid's consecration was due to the great performance of Courtois. The goalkeeper made 9 saves. Real Madrid conquered their fourteenth UEFA Champions League.

US viewers:

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match Preview



It's time! The Reds led by Jurgen Klopp against the Galacticos coached by Carlo Ancelotti. Liverpool and Real Madrid will square off today at the Stade de France to determine the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League champion, in what is expected to be one of the most entertaining finals in the history of the European competition. The start of the game was delayed 30 minues due to security issues. Check out the time of this exciting UCL match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Klopp will be able to count on Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, all players recovered from injuries. Liverpool will be looking to win another UEFA Champions League trophy with Klopp at the helm after winning it in the 2018/2019 season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid know they have the best player in the tournament, and probably in the world this season: Karim Benzema. The French striker has 15 goals in this edition of the UEFA Champions League and will try to extend that number in the final today to give Ancelotti's side a new title.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Start time

Algeria: 8:30 PM

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 3:30 PM

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Barbados: 3:30 PM

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Bulgaria: 10:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Czech Republic: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

Finland: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Hungary: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Malta: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Pakistan: 0:30 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 10:30 PM

Romania: 10:30 PM

Russia: 10:30 PM

Senegal: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

Turkey: 10:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

US: 3:30 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Algeria: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: 9Gem, Stan Sport

Bahamas: SportsMax, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, SportsMax App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 4 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Barbados: Flowsports.co, SportsMax, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1, VTM 2

Brazil: HBO Max, GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil, SBT, TNT Go

Bulgaria: MAX Sport 3, Voyo Sport, bTV Action

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Czech Republic: Nova Sport 3

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Finland: C More Sport 2, C More Suomi

France: RMC Sport 1, TF1 Live, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Molotov, TF1, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN1, Servus TV, ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 4 HD, Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2

Ireland: RTE Player, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: SportsMax, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, SportsMax App

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta, TVMNews+

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, IPLA, TVP1, TVP Sport App, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player, TVI

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Sport 1, Orange Sport 1 Romania

Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, Матч Премьер, Sportbox.ru, Матч!

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, TVE La 1, Movistar Liga de Campeones, fuboTV España

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Sweden: TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden, Discovery+, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1, TF1 Suisse, Blue Sport, 3 Plus TV

Trinidad and Tobago: SportsMax, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Turkey: TV8, Exxen

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

US: FuboTV (free trial, Spanish and English); Univision, ViX, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, CBS, Paramount+, SiriusXM FC