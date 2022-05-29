As expected, the Stade de France was packed with fans, UEFA put 75,000 tickets on sale, and they were sold out. The first half of the match was very intense. Liverpool dominated the game. The team led by Jurgen Klopp generated the most dangerous plays. Sadio Mane realized a shot that crashed against Thibaut Courtois’ goal post. The outcome of the match almost changed when Karim Benzema scored a goal, but it was disallowed because the striker was offside. The first 45 minutes of the game ended 0-0.
Everything changed in the second half. In the 58th minute, after a pass from Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior scored the first goal of the match in favor of Real Madrid. Liverpool kept trying to score a goal, but the Merengues defended with their lives. Join The Highlights App to watch the best action in sports.
Klopp's side took 24 shots but could not manage to score a goal. Much of Real Madrid's consecration was due to the great performance of Courtois. The goalkeeper made 9 saves. Real Madrid conquered their fourteenth UEFA Champions League.
US viewers:
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match Preview
It's time! The Reds led by Jurgen Klopp against the Galacticos coached by Carlo Ancelotti. Liverpool and Real Madrid will square off today at the Stade de France to determine the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League champion, in what is expected to be one of the most entertaining finals in the history of the European competition. The start of the game was delayed 30 minues due to security issues. Check out the time of this exciting UCL match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
Klopp will be able to count on Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, all players recovered from injuries. Liverpool will be looking to win another UEFA Champions League trophy with Klopp at the helm after winning it in the 2018/2019 season.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid know they have the best player in the tournament, and probably in the world this season: Karim Benzema. The French striker has 15 goals in this edition of the UEFA Champions League and will try to extend that number in the final today to give Ancelotti's side a new title.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Start time
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
