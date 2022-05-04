The game that the vast majority of fans have been pining for season after season is finally here. The UEFA Champions League final will be contested by Liverpool and Real Madrid after leaving out Villarreal and Manchester City. Find out when and where this not-to-be-missed match will be played.

The die is cast and very soon the new king of European soccer will be known, in the only tournament that rivals in prestige with the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League. After a long and thorny road, one team from the Premier League and one from LaLiga will fight for glory: Liverpool and Real Madrid. This is the third time that these teams have clashed in the final game of this tournament (1 win for the English and 1 for the Spanish).

A duel worthy of a Champions League final, as these are two of the most winning teams in the history of this prestigious tournament. On the one hand, Real Madrid seems to have a real blood pact with this competition, as demonstrated by its dramatic elimination of Guardiola's Manchester City. It is simply the team with the most titles with 13.

On the other side, the team led by Jurgen Klopp has been reborn in every sense of the word after a long lethargy. The German coach has helped Liverpool regain their winning spirit. A clear example of this is the two Champions League finals the Reds have played in under Klopp (one won and one lost, precisely vs Real Madrid) who led them to their sixth Champions League title.

When will the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid be played?

As has become customary, and unlike what happens with the games of the rest of the stages of the tournament that are held in midweek, the grand final of the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 will be held on a Saturday.

So, the date to reserve now, to avoid any commitment or activity that may deprive you of enjoying the key match of one of the most prestigious and prestigious tournaments in world soccer is as follows: Saturday, May 28 at 12:00 pm (PT) / 2:00 pm (CT) / 3:00 pm (ET).

Where will the Champions League Final between Reds and the Merengues be played?

In case you are willing and able to attend one of the best experiences of your life as a soccer fan, the Champions League final will be held in a country with a long soccer tradition and birthplace of the current world champion, France.

The Stade de France, located in the town of Saint-Denis, will witness whether Liverpool will tie AC Milan for the title or if Real Madrid will expand their legacy. This is the third time that this stadium, which saw France crowned champions of the FIFA World Cup 1998, will host this match.