Liverpool will face Shrewsbury Town this Sunday, January 9, at 9:00 AM (ET) for this third round of the FA Cup. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this FA game in the United States and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free FA Cup match in the US and Canada

Liverpool make their debut in this 2021/2022 FA Cup when they face Shrewsbury Town this Sunday, January 9 at 9:00 AM (ET) at Anfield. Here you will find all the information about this FA Cup game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

Liverpool are one of the best teams on the European continent. That is why they are candidates to be champions in any competition they play and this FA Cup is no exception. They will make a relatively accessible debut against a team currently playing in the EFL League One, England's third division.

On the side of the visitors, they will go in search of achieving a feat. Playing against a true giant of Europe and more as visitors is not easy at all. Above all, if we consider that Shrewsbury Town are not exactly one of the best in its category. Currently with 25 points they march in the 15th position among 24 teams.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT:7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It is not surprising that in history there are very few confrontations between these two rivals and that the dominators of the statistics are Liverpool. In total there were 3 games, all of them by FA CUP: in total there were two victories for Liverpool and 1 draw (which of course for Shrewsbury was historic). Therefore, this match will be the 4th between the two.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 9 at the Anfield Stadium for the third round of FA CUP between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN+. If you live in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -525 odds, while Shrewsbury have +1200. A tie would finish in a +700 payout.

DraftKings Liverpool -525 Tie +700 Shrewsbury +1200

*Odds via DraftKings