NHL News: Wayne Gretzky sends a powerful message about Alex Ovechkin's record chase

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts on Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, praising his impact on the game as he nears a historic milestone.

Ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has expressed his admiration for Alex Ovechkin as the Washington Capitals captain moves closer to breaking his all-time NHL scoring record.

Ovechkin, whose rivalry with Sidney Crosby fueled the sport’s growth in the 2010s, has generated even more interest this season with his pursuit of Gretzky’s record.

Gretzky, who surpassed Gordie Howe’s goal record in 1989 and has held the top spot for 35 years, now sees Alex Ovechkin just a few goals away from matching and surpassing this historic milestone. Despite Ovechkin’s recent injury, he is expected to return this season to continue his pursuit.

“Alex has been exceptional for our game,” Gretzky said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I hope I’m the first guy to shake his hand when he does break the record.” Gretzky also acknowledged the inevitability of records being broken, saying, “That’s progression in our sport.”

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals takes a shot against against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of the game at Capital One Arena on October 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The growth of Hockey and Gretzky’s legacy

Ice hockey has seen significant growth in recent years, with Gretzky playing a key role in its development. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman noted the rising value of NHL teams, which now average nearly $2 billion each.

Gretzky reflected on the moment he broke Howe’s record, sharing how it felt to surpass his idol. He also emphasized the importance of youth development in hockey, recalling his own experience of having an ice rink in his backyard as a child.

The future of Hockey and the legacy of Gretzky and Ovechkin

Gretzky believes hockey is in a strong position and its future is bright. The league has successfully attracted new fans and expanded its global reach. “I never played and thought about the records themselves. I was lucky enough to play on some great teams and in some great cities. I always tell people it was an honor and a privilege to play in the National Hockey League,” Gretzky said.

Ovechkin, for his part, is leaving an indelible legacy in hockey. His skill, dedication, and passion for the game have solidified his place as one of the greatest players of all time. Surpassing Gretzky’s record will mark a historic moment in the sport.

As Ovechkin closes in on this milestone, the hockey world watches with anticipation. The rivalry between legends and the pursuit of greatness in the NHL continue to propel the growth and popularity of the sport.