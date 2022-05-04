Liverpool and Tottenham clash at Anfield Stadium in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US and Canada.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Premier League season

Liverpool and Tottenham will meet at Anfield Stadium (Liverpool) in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial), also if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

The hosts are having a great season. On Tuesday, May 3, they qualified for the 2021-2022 Champions League final. In addition, Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings with 82 points, one point behind Manchester City, which are in first place with 83. The team managed by Jurgen Klopp must win in order not to give The Citizens an advantage.

On the flip side, Tottenham are in fifth place in the standings and need to win to keep its chances of qualifying for the 2022-2023 Champions League. The team led by Antonio Conte won four of their last five games, and in its last Premier League match, Tottenham defeated Leicester 3-1.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Date

Liverpool and Tottenham will face each other at Anfield Stadium on Saturday, May 7, in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channels in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

The match to be played between Liverpool and Tottenham in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.