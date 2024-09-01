Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3

Chelsea will receive Crystal Palace in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.
Chelsea’s start to this Premier League campaign has fallen short of expectations. Facing the formidable challenge of Erling Haaland’s Manchester City on opening day, they suffered a disappointing defeat. However, the Blues bounced back on Matchday 2 with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton.
But their momentum was soon halted, as they endured a tough midweek setback. Despite advancing to the next round in Conference League, Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Servette raised concerns about a team that still has much to improve. Next up, they’ll face Crystal Palace, a side desperate to turn their fortunes around after losing their first two matches of the season.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 AM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
USA: 8:30 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: myCANAL, MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Indonesia: Vidio
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC