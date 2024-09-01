Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3

Chelsea will receive Crystal Palace in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Chelsea will receive Crystal Palace in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.

[Watch Wolverhampton vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea’s start to this Premier League campaign has fallen short of expectations. Facing the formidable challenge of Erling Haaland’s Manchester City on opening day, they suffered a disappointing defeat. However, the Blues bounced back on Matchday 2 with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton.

But their momentum was soon halted, as they endured a tough midweek setback. Despite advancing to the next round in Conference League, Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Servette raised concerns about a team that still has much to improve. Next up, they’ll face Crystal Palace, a side desperate to turn their fortunes around after losing their first two matches of the season.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 AM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

USA: 8:30 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: myCANAL, MULTISPORTS 1

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Indonesia: Vidio

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC