Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3

Premier League

Chelsea will receive Crystal Palace in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Chelsea will receive Crystal Palace in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.

Chelsea’s start to this Premier League campaign has fallen short of expectations. Facing the formidable challenge of Erling Haaland’s Manchester City on opening day, they suffered a disappointing defeat. However, the Blues bounced back on Matchday 2 with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton.

But their momentum was soon halted, as they endured a tough midweek setback. Despite advancing to the next round in Conference League, Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Servette raised concerns about a team that still has much to improve. Next up, they’ll face Crystal Palace, a side desperate to turn their fortunes around after losing their first two matches of the season.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 AM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
USA: 8:30 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: myCANAL, MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Indonesia: Vidio
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

