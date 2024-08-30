Trending topics:
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts makes something clear in the heated Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge debate

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are breaking records and redefining baseball's boundaries, and Mookie Betts weighs in on the heated debate.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are having historic seasons in their respective leagues. Ohtani has joined the exclusive club of 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, while Judge is on track to become the third player to reach 60 home runs in multiple seasons.

Despite the debates and comparisons, the truth is that we are witnessing a golden age of baseball with two exceptional players like Judge and Ohtani, who are leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

With these two titans reaching incredible heights in 2024, it’s natural to debate over who’s having a better campaign. However, Ohtani’s teammate, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, doesn’t see the need for a debate.

“Somebody asked me whose season is better… Shohei Ohtani going for 50-50 or Aaron Judge breaking the home run record… We should appreciate greatness. This is stuff I don’t know if we’ll ever see again,” Betts said during an appearance on B/R Walk-Off’s “On Base.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels look on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels look on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ohtani continues to shine on offense

Shohei Ohtani has continued his impressive streak, reaching 42 home runs and 42 stolen bases this season. Although he has been unable to pitch due to Tommy John surgery, he has been exceptional as the Dodgers’ designated hitter. He leads the National League in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, and total bases.

Judge is also making his mark

On the other hand, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is making an indelible mark on the 2024 season. After breaking the American League home run record in 2022, the veteran is on the verge of reaching 60 home runs for the second time. His stats are impressive, leading all of the majors in home runs, RBIs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, and total bases. He’s even been intentionally walked by some managers who prefer to avoid pitching to him.

Judge vs. Ohtani: The debate continues

Both the Yankees and Dodgers are atop their divisions thanks to the performances of Judge and Ohtani, respectively. Both players have received praise and recognition for their achievements. Judge has expressed his admiration for Ohtani, considering him the greatest player in baseball, while Ohtani has been recognized for his extraordinary abilities in both hitting and pitching.

