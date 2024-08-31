Trending topics:
Tennis

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner gets real on the unexpected eliminations of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner opened up about the surprising early exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 US Open.

Jannik Sinner of Italy looks on against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile
Jannik Sinner of Italy looks on against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile

By Gianni Taina

The 2024 US Open has been full of surprises, with the shocking second-round defeat of Carlos Alcaraz to Botic van de Zandschulp followed by Novak Djokovic’s third-round loss to Alexei Popyrin.

For the first time since 2002, none of the year’s four major titles—Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open—will be claimed by the legendary trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal, often referred to as the “Big 3.”

Tennis might be entering a new era, with younger players gaining momentum on the tour and new stars emerging. Jannik Sinner, when asked about the unexpected losses of his peers, highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport.

As we see anything can happen in this sport. I try to stay on my side of the net. Taking it day by day. Each opponent is a tough challenge. Trying to enjoy every moment on the court. There have been a couple of upsets. Let’s see what’s coming. I’m happy to still be here and hopefully play as many matches as possible,” Sinner said during his on-court interview.

Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after winning in second round. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after winning in second round. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic reflects on his loss

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected early exit at the US Open, losing in the third round to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In his post-match press conference, Djokovic didn’t shy away from critiquing his performance, admitting it was one of the worst of his career.

“Honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament – making it to the third round feels like an achievement. I’ve played some of the worst tennis I’ve ever played, and my serving was by far the worst ever,” Djokovic stated.

Carlos Alcaraz stunned in second round

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz also suffered a surprising defeat, falling in the second round to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th in the ATP standings.

Right now, I feel like I’ve taken steps backward mentally, and I don’t understand why,” Alcaraz admitted during his press conference. “I’ve had a spectacular summer at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. I left those tournaments feeling like I’d made mental progress, realizing that to win big titles, you have to be mentally strong.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

