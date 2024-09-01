Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3

Manchester United will face Liverpool in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Manchester United play against Liverpool in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.

The stage is set for another thrilling chapter in the English derby as Manchester United face off against Liverpool. For the Red Devils, this clash comes on the heels of a shocking 2-1 defeat to Brighton, with the decisive goal coming at the end. This loss has left United reeling, and they’ll need to regroup quickly as they head into one of the season’s most significant fixtures.

On the other side, Liverpool enters the derby riding high after opening the season with two straight victories. The Reds are eager to maintain their momentum and assert their dominance in this fierce rivalry. With three crucial points on the line and both teams vying for bragging rights, this matchup promises to be a must-watch for fans on both sides.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (September 2)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)



Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Video

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 2, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

