Lionel Messi suffers knock during Inter Miami training session

Lionel Messi left Inter Miami’s Friday training session touching his right ankle, giving fans a new scare.

By Kelvin Loyola

Lionel Messi has missed more games than MLS and Inter Miami would like; a total of 60% of the 2024 season has seen the Pink and Black play without the world’s biggest soccer star. For MLS, every week is a lost opportunity when Messi is out.

Now nearing the end of the MLS regular season, Messi has not even reached 15 MLS games this season. In fact, he has only played 29 games in total when considering MLS, Leagues Cup, and CCC.

The output is outstanding, with 25 goals and 16 assists, but Tata Martino and Inter Miami must not have liked what they saw when Messi began touching that right ankle.

Messi set to return soon

In the video provided by José Armando, near the end of the training session, the GOAT began speaking with the coaching staff and touching his ankle. Messi later began training by himself.

According to various reports, Messi is targeting a return date of September 14th at home against the Philadelphia Union.

Messi is set to miss the September window of World Cup qualifying for Argentina, and his MLS contract runs until December 2025. There have yet to be reported talks of a contract renewal.

