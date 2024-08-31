Trending topics:
Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Real Madrid will receive Real Betis for the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid are set to take on Real Betis in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Real Madrid, under fire from fans after a shaky start, especially with Kylian Mbappe drawing criticism, are eager to bounce back and secure a much-needed win. The pressure is on, particularly with Barcelona in unstoppable form, having crushed Valladolid 7-0 to remain perfect with 12 points at the top of the table. The gap between the archrivals is widening, making it crucial for Madrid to turn things around.

Madrid’s next challenge comes against Real Betis, a team struggling to find their footing with just 2 points from a possible 9. Betis are desperate to get back on track, and there’s no better way to do that than by securing a victory over Los Blancos. For Real Madrid, anything less than three points could see them slip further behind Barcelona in the early title race.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (September 2)
Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (September 2)
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:20 PM
India: 1:00 AM (September 2)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (September 2)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (September 2)
Mexico: 1:30 AM (September 2)
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Iker Losada of Real Betis – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Iker Losada of Real Betis – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

