NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes big warning on Arch Manning

In 2024, the Texas Longhorns will debut in the SEC in a pivotal NCAA Football season for Steve Sarkisian and the team. As the competition gets tougher and the lights brighter, more sights are set on Arch Manning, the backup 5-star quarterback. The Longhorns head coach has issued a strong and positive message on the Manning’s third-generation quarterback.

Although Quinn Ewers has the starting job in Texas, his injury background and Arch Manning’s progress could turn the scale and a quarterback change could take place anytime during the college football season. On foresight, Arch’s playing opportunities would present themselves in blowouts when Ewers is taken off the field. However, Peyton and Eli’s nephew has impressed the coaching staff over at Austin, Texas.

“He is light years ahead of where he was last year at this time,” Sarkisian said about Manning. “His understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively, the nuances of the scheme, the timing of certain throws, the protections. All of those things. I just think his overall comfort level and confidence is much higher than a year ago at this time. “

Arch Manning is one of the biggest names in college football right now. And thus, the speculation around him is huge. Nobody can wait to see him on the field and in the biggest stages. However, the 19-year old is still maturing and evolving his game and perhaps his best place, at the moment, is learning on the sideline. His time will come, sooner rather than later and until then the Longhorns will roll with Quinn Ewers as their signal caller.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Johntay Cook received similar praise from Sirkasian

The Texas 2023 recruiting class was perhaps overshadowed by Manning's presence. However three other stars recruited have made an immediate imapct on the program. Running back CJ Baxter and Linebacker Anthony Hill have jumped straight onto the field. Whereas Johntay Cook has had a more cautious approach, like Manning. Sitting behind cemented players, Johntay and Arch have been learning at an incredible rate.

