Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes big warning on Arch Manning

Ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Starkisian providad an encouraging statement on Arch Manning.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesArch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

By Federico O'donnell

In 2024, the Texas Longhorns will debut in the SEC in a pivotal NCAA Football season for Steve Sarkisian and the team. As the competition gets tougher and the lights brighter, more sights are set on Arch Manning, the backup 5-star quarterback. The Longhorns head coach has issued a strong and positive message on the Manning’s third-generation quarterback.

Although Quinn Ewers has the starting job in Texas, his injury background and Arch Manning’s progress could turn the scale and a quarterback change could take place anytime during the college football season. On foresight, Arch’s playing opportunities would present themselves in blowouts when Ewers is taken off the field. However, Peyton and Eli’s nephew has impressed the coaching staff over at Austin, Texas.

He is light years ahead of where he was last year at this time,” Sarkisian said about Manning. “His understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively, the nuances of the scheme, the timing of certain throws, the protections. All of those things. I just think his overall comfort level and confidence is much higher than a year ago at this time. “

Arch Manning is one of the biggest names in college football right now. And thus, the speculation around him is huge. Nobody can wait to see him on the field and in the biggest stages. However, the 19-year old is still maturing and evolving his game and perhaps his best place, at the moment, is learning on the sideline. His time will come, sooner rather than later and until then the Longhorns will roll with Quinn Ewers as their signal caller.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Johntay Cook received similar praise from Sirkasian

The Texas 2023 recruiting class was perhaps overshadowed by Manning’s presence. However three other stars recruited have made an immediate imapct on the program. Running back CJ Baxter and Linebacker Anthony Hill have jumped straight onto the field. Whereas Johntay Cook has had a more cautious approach, like Manning. Sitting behind cemented players, Johntay and Arch have been learning at an incredible rate.}

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Drake Maye sends clear message to Jerod Mayo as Jacoby Brissett wins Patriots' QB1 job
NFL

NFL News: Drake Maye sends clear message to Jerod Mayo as Jacoby Brissett wins Patriots' QB1 job

Ja'Marr Chase sets ambitious contract demands for the Bengals
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase sets ambitious contract demands for the Bengals

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

NFL News: Dak Prescott strikes back at Jerry Jones by threatening to leave Dallas Cowboys as free agent
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott strikes back at Jerry Jones by threatening to leave Dallas Cowboys as free agent

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo