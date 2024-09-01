Trending topics:
Bundesliga

Bayern vs Freiburg: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 2

Bayern Munich will receive Freiburg for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern
© IMAGO / Christian SchroedterHarry Kane of FC Bayern

By Leonardo Herrera

Bayern Munich take on Freiburg in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season, promising an exciting start to the campaign. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the crucial details you need to ensure you catch every moment of the action in your country.

Both Bayern Munich and Freiburg kicked off their Bundesliga seasons with impressive wins. Freiburg cruised to a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, while Bayern edged out Wolfsburg 3-2. As both teams seek to assert their dominance early in the league, the stakes are high for their upcoming clash.

A draw in their next match would leave either side two points adrift of the leaders, making it crucial for both to secure a win. Bayern Munich, the favorites, will look to maintain their strong form at the Allianz Arena, while Freiburg aim to make a statement with a significant performance on the road.

Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 2)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Lukas Kubler of Freiburg – IMAGO / osnapix

Lukas Kubler of Freiburg – IMAGO / osnapix

Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports+
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports French
UK: Sky Sports+
USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3
Premier League

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 3

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner gets real on the unexpected eliminations of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz
Sports

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner gets real on the unexpected eliminations of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo