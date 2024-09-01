Bayern vs Freiburg: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 2

Bayern Munich take on Freiburg in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season, promising an exciting start to the campaign. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the crucial details you need to ensure you catch every moment of the action in your country.
Both Bayern Munich and Freiburg kicked off their Bundesliga seasons with impressive wins. Freiburg cruised to a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, while Bayern edged out Wolfsburg 3-2. As both teams seek to assert their dominance early in the league, the stakes are high for their upcoming clash.
A draw in their next match would leave either side two points adrift of the leaders, making it crucial for both to secure a win. Bayern Munich, the favorites, will look to maintain their strong form at the Allianz Arena, while Freiburg aim to make a statement with a significant performance on the road.
Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 2)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
USA: 11:30 AM (ET)
Lukas Kubler of Freiburg – IMAGO / osnapix
Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports+
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports French
UK: Sky Sports+
USA: ESPN+, ESPN App