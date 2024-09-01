Bayern vs Freiburg: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 2

Bayern Munich will receive Freiburg for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Bayern Munich take on Freiburg in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season, promising an exciting start to the campaign. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the crucial details you need to ensure you catch every moment of the action in your country.

Both Bayern Munich and Freiburg kicked off their Bundesliga seasons with impressive wins. Freiburg cruised to a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, while Bayern edged out Wolfsburg 3-2. As both teams seek to assert their dominance early in the league, the stakes are high for their upcoming clash.

A draw in their next match would leave either side two points adrift of the leaders, making it crucial for both to secure a win. Bayern Munich, the favorites, will look to maintain their strong form at the Allianz Arena, while Freiburg aim to make a statement with a significant performance on the road.

Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (September 2)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Lukas Kubler of Freiburg – IMAGO / osnapix

Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports+

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports French

UK: Sky Sports+

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

