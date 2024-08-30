Colombia faces sanctions after Copa America controversy ahead of World Cup qualifier against Argentina

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has imposed a sanction on Colombia for the incidents that occurred at the end of the 2024 Copa America semifinal match against Uruguay.

The decision, announced recently by the CONMEBOL, includes a financial fine and restrictions on stadium capacity for the next match of the Colombian National Team.

After clashes between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans in the stands, the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Unit determined that the Colombian national team violated several rules of the Disciplinary Code. As a result, the federation will have to pay a fine totaling $43,000, equivalent to approximately 124,000,000 Colombian pesos.

Heavy fine and restrictions at the Argentina match venue

The bulk of the fine, $30,000, is for “cases of mob assault, brawl, or riot,” according to the Disciplinary Code. Additional fines were imposed for other infractions related to order and discipline in the stadium.

As an additional measure, the Colombian National Team will have 25% less capacity available in its next home match for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which will be against Argentina. This sanction aims to discourage future acts of violence by fans.

Consequences of the incidents in the Copa America

The incidents that occurred during the Copa America have had consequences for both the Uruguayan and Colombian National Teams. Both teams have received economic and sporting sanctions.