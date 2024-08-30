Trending topics:
Colombia faces sanctions after Copa America controversy ahead of World Cup qualifier against Argentina

CONMEBOL punishes Colombia after Copa America clashes, impacting their next match against Argentina.

James Rodriguez of Colombia gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Alexander Rosquez

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has imposed a sanction on Colombia for the incidents that occurred at the end of the 2024 Copa America semifinal match against Uruguay.

The decision, announced recently by the CONMEBOL, includes a financial fine and restrictions on stadium capacity for the next match of the Colombian National Team.

After clashes between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans in the stands, the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Unit determined that the Colombian national team violated several rules of the Disciplinary Code. As a result, the federation will have to pay a fine totaling $43,000, equivalent to approximately 124,000,000 Colombian pesos.

Heavy fine and restrictions at the Argentina match venue

The bulk of the fine, $30,000, is for “cases of mob assault, brawl, or riot,” according to the Disciplinary Code. Additional fines were imposed for other infractions related to order and discipline in the stadium.

As an additional measure, the Colombian National Team will have 25% less capacity available in its next home match for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which will be against Argentina. This sanction aims to discourage future acts of violence by fans.

Advertisement

Consequences of the incidents in the Copa America

The incidents that occurred during the Copa America have had consequences for both the Uruguayan and Colombian National Teams. Both teams have received economic and sporting sanctions.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

