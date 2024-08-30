Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs make something clear to Kadarius Toney about his future in the NFL

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs explained their final decision about the future of Kadarius Toney.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been very active trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. The mission during the offseason was to keep the core group of stars almost intact.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones got massive contract extensions and there were many additions to boost the team such as Hollywood Brown in free agency and Xavier Worthy through the Draft.

However, everything depends on Patrick Mahomes and that’s why the Chiefs’ front office tried to surround him with a great supporting cast. Unfortunately, they had to make a big decision about the future of Kadarius Toney in the NFL.

Will the Chiefs release Kadarius Toney?

The Kansas City Chiefs already released Kadarius Toney before the start of the 2024 season. All the high expectations after that trade with the New York Giants weren’t fulfilled, but general manager Brett Veach doesn’t regret it.

“I don’t think we’re sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl had we not made that trade. So, from that standpoint, we would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

NFL News: Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1

Is Kadarius Toney still on the Chiefs in 2024?

Injuries and especially dropped passes were the key reasons why the Chiefs won’t have Kadarius Toney in their roster for the 2024 season to help Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, the wide receiver will be remembered for those mistakes, but also for a very solid performance in Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. Veach knows that was a huge contribution for a great dynasty.

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

“We are certainly disappointed. I think he’s disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he’s a bright kid, he’s a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can’t control. It’s certainly not for a lack of talent. If he’s able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body right, I think he’ll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Moreirense vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4
Soccer

Moreirense vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3
Soccer

Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's influence on the USA's World Cup aspirations
Soccer

David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's influence on the USA's World Cup aspirations

Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT
Soccer

Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo