Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs explained their final decision about the future of Kadarius Toney.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been very active trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. The mission during the offseason was to keep the core group of stars almost intact.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones got massive contract extensions and there were many additions to boost the team such as Hollywood Brown in free agency and Xavier Worthy through the Draft.

However, everything depends on Patrick Mahomes and that’s why the Chiefs’ front office tried to surround him with a great supporting cast. Unfortunately, they had to make a big decision about the future of Kadarius Toney in the NFL.

Will the Chiefs release Kadarius Toney?

The Kansas City Chiefs already released Kadarius Toney before the start of the 2024 season. All the high expectations after that trade with the New York Giants weren’t fulfilled, but general manager Brett Veach doesn’t regret it.

“I don’t think we’re sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl had we not made that trade. So, from that standpoint, we would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

Is Kadarius Toney still on the Chiefs in 2024?

Injuries and especially dropped passes were the key reasons why the Chiefs won’t have Kadarius Toney in their roster for the 2024 season to help Patrick Mahomes.

Undoubtedly, the wide receiver will be remembered for those mistakes, but also for a very solid performance in Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. Veach knows that was a huge contribution for a great dynasty.

“We are certainly disappointed. I think he’s disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he’s a bright kid, he’s a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can’t control. It’s certainly not for a lack of talent. If he’s able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body right, I think he’ll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team.”