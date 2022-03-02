Houston Dynamo has just announced the signing of the International midfielder Hector Herrera, current Atletico Madrid player. With him, there will be 23 Mexican players in the MLS, enough to make a competitive lineup for Tata Martino's Mexico National Team with Herrera, Carlos Vela, Chicharito, and others. Get to know it.

Look, Tata Martino: The ideal XI of Mexican players in the MLS with Hector Herrera and Chicharito

MLS has become a recurring destination for Mexican players with experience in European soccer. Chicharito, Carlos Vela, and now Hector Herrera are among the stars of American soccer. They could lead a starting lineup that could easily be at Gerardo Martino's Mexico National Team.

Houston Dynamo has just announced the signing of Herrera, international midfielder and current Atletico Madrid player. Hector will come to MLS in the summer as a Designated player once his contract with the Colchoneros is up. Undoubtedly, this is a luxury signing for the Dynamo due to the quality of the Mexican.

Regardless of the Mexican players who have recently left MLS, there are still a bunch more of great quality and projection who could well be taken into account by Tata Martino as options to join El Tri for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The ideal and competitive XI of Mexican players in the MLS

Established players, with experience in European soccer, or youngsters with the potential to leave for the Old Continent: in MLS, there is a wealth of players eligible for Mexico who could make up a competitive starting lineup.

With the arrival of Hector Herrera to the Houston Dynamo, 23 Mexican players (including Sporting Kansas City injured Alan Pulido) will be part of American soccer. The ideal XI could play with a 4-3-3 formation, just like the one used by Tata Martino with the Mexican National Team.

Goalkeeper. The spot to defend the goal is for Real Salt Lake's David Ochoa. The 21-years-old has already shown his skills during the 45 appearances he has had with the Claret and Cobalt so far, including 3 in the decisive stage of MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defenders. Two side-backs and two central defenders are needed. Then, on the right side, the place is for current Mexico's international and LA Galaxy player Julian Araujo, followed in the center by former Eintracht Frankfurt defender and now Toronto's asset Carlos Salcedo and DC United's Tony Alfaro. Finally, the left-back will be occupied by Josecarlos Van Rankin the Portland Timbers experienced player.

Midfielders. One central midfielder is responsible for balancing the team's play, and two attacking midfielders, right and left, to create danger from the middle of the pitch and connect with the forwards. The chosen ones are Inter Miami's Victor Ulloa in the center of the field, the just signed by Dynamo Hector Herrera (right), and a player with dribbling, creativity, and a good passing range, like Quake's Javier Chofis Lopez (left).

Forwards. A powerful striker enough to panic the rival's defensive line and two-sided players with the quality to make a move from the outside to the inside of the pitch to fix their markers, keep the flanks free for the side-backs, shoot from outside the penalty area, and connect with the center forward: LA Galaxy's Efraín Alvarez (right), and Chicharito (center), and Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela (left).