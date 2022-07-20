With a social media campaign that has reached over 50 million users on Twitter, reports out of Germany state the Uruguayan could be Bundesliga bound.

Luis Suárez continues to be a world class goal scorer without a club, now entering his second month with no team, the 35-year-old continues to weigh options in regard to his future.

At the moment Luis Suárez has officially turned down a move to River Plate in Argentina, as the Argentine club made a clear-cut offer. Then Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer stated he had turned down two Liga MX and 6 MLS team offers.

Now a report from Sky states that Luis Suárez has offered himself to Borussia Dortmund since the club unfortunately have lost Sébastien Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Luis Suárez to Borussia Dortmund?

The news that Luis Suárez may join Dortmund comes in the midst of a social media campaign by Nacional fans in Uruguay to convince the goal scorer of a return to his boyhood team. The social media movement is a worldwide trending topic with various influencers also joining the request for the former Liverpool player to return to his first club.

Even FIFA tweeted about Luis Suárez’s possible return to Nacional by showcasing his World Cup best moments. Nacional’s President José Fuentes flew to Spain for one last major effort to sway the goal scorer.

If Luis Suárez were to move to Germany, he would fill a massive hole in the Dortmund attack left behind by Erling Haaland. Suárez would be the second Uruguayan to play for Borussia Dortmund, as fellow forward Ruben Sosa played for the club in 1995-1996 at the tail end of his career.

Dortmund’s primary colors are yellow and black, the same colors of Nacional’s archrivals Peñarol, it would be extremely ironic in a way if he were to sign with Dortmund.