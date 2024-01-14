Inter Miami will be one of the top favorites to win the MLS thanks to the arrival of Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan forward joins a spectacular squad with veterans like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Last season, the team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino secured the first title in franchise history with the Leagues Cup. However, injuries prevented Messi from making a final push to reach the playoffs.

Now, the expectations are completely different. The four former Barcelona players will finally have a full preseason together and will be able to face the schedule from the beginning without any disadvantage compared to their rivals. In this scenario, Luis Suarez spoke about what he aims to achieve at his new club.

“I am happy. Very content. This is a new challenge. The goals excite me a lot. Inter Miami showed me a great opportunity to, why not, dream of winning an MLS title. Coming to help a team that has great players motivates me, and I am excited about the challenge of winning the MLS.”

Luis Suarez on playing again with Lionel Messi

During Luis Suarez’s first press conference as the new player of Inter Miami, one of the questions for the Uruguayan was how he felt about reuniting with great friends like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

“It’s beautiful. It’s remembering great moments that we lived together at the club we all dreamed of, which was Barcelona. Another reason for being here is to reunite with them. It’s something that can excite the fans and it’s up to us to prove it on the field. Above all, we are very ambitious, very professional, and committed.”

Furthermore, in a surprising confession, Suarez admitted that Lionel Messi’s great desire was to retire at FC Barcelona. That’s why he never thought they would play together in another league like the MLS.

“Truthfully, I didn’t think we would play together again. I didn’t imagine it because, at first, I thought Leo would finish his career at Barcelona, a team he is grateful for and where he fulfilled everything he wanted. Soccer is like that. Unpredictable. In 2018 or 2019, when we were winning everything, we dreamed of retiring at Barcelona, and I left first. Then, everyone followed. Our reunion says a lot about the friendship we have.”