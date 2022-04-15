Erling Haaland wants to leave Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City are ready to trigger the release clause by 75,000,000 euros. Here find out the contract the Norwegian will have and how much money he will earn per season.

Since he appeared in the world of soccer, Erling Haaland began to attract the attention of the public and the top teams. His breakthrough came when Borussia Dortmund signed him in 2020. His performance in the Champions League and the high number of goals he scored had everyone's eyes on him.

Was then where the rumors began. Supposedly, the clubs that wanted to sign the Norwegian were: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Barcelona, and Manchester United. “Borussia Dortmund are pushing me to make a decision on a few things. I just want to play soccer but that probably means I will have to put things in place soon”, said Haaland.

When clubs began inquiring about Haaland's value, the vast majority decided not to make an offer because it was too costly for them. “We won't go anywhere near there. The amounts mentioned are insane. We have nothing to do with them. There's no chance. That's something I honestly don't want. That's no fun at all”, Jürgen Klopp confessed.

"We are reinforcing the squad for next season. There are incorporations that I understand that people are excited about, but they are very difficult because they are operations that we should not do even if we had the best economic situation”, remarked Joan Laporta about the rumors that connected the Centre-Forward with Barcelona.

German media claimed that the Norwegian turned down Manchester United's offer. The player's argument was: "They have no project". Furthermore, Bild newspaper claimed that PSG was going to bid €300,000,000 for Haaland, something that never happened.

According to the Centre-Forward´s own entourage, the bidding for the Norwegian was confined to a fight between Manchester City and Real Madrid. One of the two decided to make an offer to sign the player.

Manchester City willing to activate Haaland's release clause

"If you know I don't answer about this, why do you ask? Since I have been here, it has been said that every summer we will sign 50 players. Right now, it is impossible to talk about players who are not here”, said Pep Guardiola. However, the sports journalist, Nicolo Schira stated that the Norwegian has decided to leave Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City are ready to trigger the release clause by 75,000,000 euros. According to Transfermarkt, the Centre-Forward has a value market of €150,000,000.

Haaland's contract at Manchester City

According to Schira, Manchester City and Haaland have agreed to a five-year contract, until 2027. The striker's salary would be 30,000,000 euros per year. If this contract comes to fruition, Haaland will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League. He will also be the fifth highest-paid player in the world.