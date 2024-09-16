Man City's Erling Haaland on track to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive goalscoring record

After Erling Haaland scored twice against Brentford on Saturday, bringing his tally to nine goals in four 2024-25 Premier League games, he is now close to breaking one of Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid records.

Erling Haaland’s start of the season has been nothing short of spectacular. After scoring nine goals in his first four games for Manchester City in the 2024-25 Premier League, he now has one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive records at hand.

If Haaland scores against Inter Milan during his team’s debut in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, he will surpass Ronaldo’s record for the fewest games needed to reach 100 goals for a single club. The Portuguese scored 100 goals for Real Madrid in only 105 games, while Haaland has scored 99 in just 103 appearances for City.

If he fails to score on Wednesday, he can still tie Ronaldo in his 105th appearance for City, which could be at home to Arsenal on Sunday, 22 September. Either way, the Norwegian star has already made some Premier League history with his impressive star of the season.

After scoring two hat-tricks and a brace in his last three games in the 2024-25 Premier League, he became the first player ever to score nine goals in the first four games of a season. He surpassed Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United eight goals in the four first matches of the 2011/12 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo only needed 105 games to score 100 goals with Real Madrid (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

After his brace against Brentford, Pep Guardiola praised his form. “I’d say the best [form] but just four fixtures, not many games,” Guardiola told a post-match news conference, also calling him an “incredible weapon.”

Haaland’s incredible form for Man City

According to The Athletic, if Haaland maintains his goal scoring average he could end the season with 85 goals. Of course, this would depend on multiple factors, but he is also the man with most shots created (20) of the Premier League.

Players with fewest games needed to reach 100 goals for one club