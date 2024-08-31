Trending topics:
Pep Guardiola issues warning to Manchester City’s rivals about an unstoppable Erling Haaland

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says his star player Erling Haaland is at his best.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.

By Alexander Rosquez

Pep Guardiola has sent a clear warning to Manchester City’s rivals: Erling Haaland is in better shape than ever. The Norwegian striker has demonstrated his goalscoring prowess by netting seven goals in his first three games of the season.

Haaland led the Citizens’ charge in the match against West Ham on Saturday by scoring a hat-trick, increasing his impressive tally to 70 goals in 69 Premier League games. Despite missing 14 games last season due to injuries, Haaland has benefited from an extended break, having not participated in the European Championship with Norway.

With Haaland in form and a solid squad, Manchester City is one of the main favorites to win the Premier League this season. Their goalscoring ability and collective play make them a fearsome team for any opponent.

“His ability is his strength, potential, and power, and being a goal machine,” Guardiola said. “Please don’t ever change that – he cannot lose that. Of course, he is involved because we talk about how he can improve. The most important thing is that this season he feels better … When he arrived from Dortmund, he had a lot of problems with injuries. Last season he struggled with the success of the past. This season I feel he is better, staying on the pitch after training sessions a bit more for crosses and finishing.”

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Haaland is in top form

I spoke with the physios, and he doesn’t have any niggles. With one game a week, tiredness will come. Now he goes to play the Nations League with Norway, and it’s a 10-hour flight. He has to be careful, but so far, after part of the tour in the States, he has come back focused. As much as he’s happy and enjoying scoring goals, that desire never disappears,” Guardiola added.

City will be without Phil Foden, who is ill, but Rodri will return to the team. Foden is doubtful for England’s games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, as he also missed City’s win over Ipswich. “He played 45 minutes against Chelsea, and after that, he didn’t feel good,” Guardiola said. “We ran tests; he feels better but not perfect, so we prefer to give him time to come back after the international break.”

Haaland, a constant threat

Erling Haaland has become a nightmare for Premier League defenders. His speed, power, and goalscoring accuracy make him one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. Manchester City’s opponents will have to be prepared to face a Haaland in a state of grace.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

