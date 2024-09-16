Al Nassr react to viral photo of YouTuber imitating Messi's celebration in front of Ronaldo's locker

Al Nassr released a statement condemning the actions of members of the esports organization Team Falcons during their visit to the club's stadium. One of them posted a picture mocking Cristiano Ronaldo by imitating Lionel Messi.

Al Nassr have issued a statement condemning “irresponsible behavior” from members of Team Falcon, a Saudi Arabian esports team, when they visited the dressing room in Al-Awal Park stadium. One of these offenses included a photo from famous YouTuber Abu Omar, who mimicked Lionel Messi’s World Cup celebration in front of Cristiano Ronaldo’s locker.

“We would like to point out that Al-Nasr Club has always been welcoming to its visitors, fans and lovers. Throughout its long history, the team’s doors have always been open to everyone. However, what occurred yesterday inside the dressing room at Al-Awal, marked by individual irresponsible behavior, is unacceptable,” they wrote in their statement released on September 16th.

“They showed a lack of respect for the club’s fans. At Al Nassr Club Company, we have instructed the relevant internal departments to take immediate action to protect the club’s intellectual, moral, and material rights,” the club added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from the picture, there were videos of individuals playing with the tactical board in the dressing room, according to Arab soccer blog Hihi2. “We want to emphasize that the club’s doors and all its facilities remain open to every fan, provided they uphold the respect and appreciation for the great Al Nassr Club,” the statement concluded.

Omar Abu’s picture and Lionel Messi’s celebration (via X/Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, Omar, after the photo went viral and angered some of Al Nassr fans on social media, had already released an apology video. “To the Nasraoui fans, I sincerely apologize if the photo upset you. It was meant as a joke, but I made a mistake. I hold your respect in the highest regard,” he wrote in a post on X on Sep. 15th. He even added a picture of Ronaldo making the same celebration.

Advertisement

Ronaldo couldn’t travel with team for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions debut

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently recovering from a virus infection, the club informed on Sunday, and he didn’t travel with the team for their AFC Champions League Elite debut in Iraq. However, the Portuguese star sent a message to his teammates and fans.

Advertisement

see also Thierry Henry reveals his Five-a-Side team surprisingly not including Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo

“Wishing my teammates the best of luck for the game and a special message to all my fans in Iraq. Hope to see you all soon,” he wrote in his Instagram story. The match between Al Nassr and Al Shorta ended up in a 1-1 draw. Their next match will be on Friday for the Saudi Pro League against Al Ettifaq FC.