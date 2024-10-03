Trending topics:
Europa League

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes sees red card for second straight match: Funniest memes and reactions

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card in the match against Porto on the second matchday of the 2024/25 Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes of Man United
© Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Man United

By Natalia Lobo

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes received a red card during their match against Porto for the second matchday of the 2024/25 Europa League. It is his second consecutive red card, after also being sent off against Tottenham on Sunday.

Fernandes was sent off after a dangerous challenge on Nehuén Pérez in the box, in which he almost hit the Porto player in the chest. He received a second yellow card for dangerous play.

On Sunday, he was also sent off after a challenge on James Maddison in the first half. However, he seemed to slip while closing down Maddison, then stuck out a leg and caught the Spurs midfielder. United successfully appealed the punishement, and he won’t lose any games.

Advertisement

Fernandes’ tough week reflects his poor form at the start of this season, which mirrors the struggles of the entire team. Erik ten Hag’s men currently sit 13th in the Premier League, with three losses in five games (two wins and one draw).

In the Europa League, they drew their first two matches: 1-1 against Twente and 3-3 with Porto. These results leave them 21st in the standings, placing them in the playoff zone. However, it’s clear that things aren’t clicking for the team, and fans are growing increasingly impatient. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders
NFL

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season
NBA

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination
NFL

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration
College Football

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo