Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes sees red card for second straight match: Funniest memes and reactions

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes received a red card during their match against Porto for the second matchday of the 2024/25 Europa League. It is his second consecutive red card, after also being sent off against Tottenham on Sunday.
Fernandes was sent off after a dangerous challenge on Nehuén Pérez in the box, in which he almost hit the Porto player in the chest. He received a second yellow card for dangerous play.
On Sunday, he was also sent off after a challenge on James Maddison in the first half. However, he seemed to slip while closing down Maddison, then stuck out a leg and caught the Spurs midfielder. United successfully appealed the punishement, and he won’t lose any games.
Fernandes’ tough week reflects his poor form at the start of this season, which mirrors the struggles of the entire team. Erik ten Hag’s men currently sit 13th in the Premier League, with three losses in five games (two wins and one draw).
In the Europa League, they drew their first two matches: 1-1 against Twente and 3-3 with Porto. These results leave them 21st in the standings, placing them in the playoff zone. However, it’s clear that things aren’t clicking for the team, and fans are growing increasingly impatient. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:
bruno fernandes getting sent off
Fernandes after getting sent off against Tottenham
Bruno Fernandes more red cards this seaosn than goals scored....
EPL: Bruno Fernandes red card appeal successful. Europa League:
Bruno Fernandes has been doing his best not to play for Ten Hag Again
Bruno Fernandes is also #TenHagOut He just doesn't want to play anymore under Erik Ten Hag #PORMUN #MUNTOT
Bruno Fernandes has more red cards than goals/assists in Premier League and Europa League this season.
Another angle of that Bruno Fernandes high foot. Think he just scrapes him, tbf.