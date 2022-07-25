Manchester City’s new superstar signing is getting a taste of what it means to be coached by Pep Guardiola… and he’s loving it.

We all know Pep Guardiola is obsessive, the Spanish coach lives, breathes and eats soccer. It has led to massive results as Guardiola has won at every team he has ever coached.

For Erling Haaland, the new striker recently scored his first goal for City in preseason against Bayern Munich and is also getting a taste of what day to day life is under the former Barcelona manager.

Still only 22-years-old, Erling Haaland is getting ready for the biggest challenge of his career, the Premier League. For now, Haaland has passed with flying colors as he is one of the world’s best strikers. Here is what the Norwegian had to say regarding Pep Guardiola.

Erling Haaland on Pep Guardiola

When speaking to the media Erling Haaland was full of praise for Pep Guardiola, who is extremely intense in every aspect of his team. “Guardiola is a bit crazy, and I like that…I cannot tell you too much about this after one week, but I’ve been training well and I’m ready for what is next.”

Haaland continued by stating, “It was a good feeling to get started again after six weeks without football,I’ve been watching a lot of City games over the last years and they’ve been without a striker, so of course I’ve been seeing myself in these situations, so I’m not surprised” when talking about his preseason goal.

When it comes to his fitness Haaland still needs a bit more time to be 100 percent, “I’m not perfect fitness-wise. These were my first minutes. [But] you saw that I’m good and ready. To beat Bayern feels good, and the quality is good. It was a real test before Liverpool in a week.”