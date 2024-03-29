What were you doing at 14? In this writer’s case he was watching Batman the Animated Series, in the case of Philadelphia Union prodigy Cavan Sullivan he is set to sign with Manchester City of the Premier League.

Sullivan plays for the US Youth National Teams and has been scouted by various big-name clubs from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, and Real Madrid. It was Manchester City that eventually got a step ahead of their massive competition.

Cavan Sullivan is an attacking midfielder, who is left footed and is noted to have great vision and play making abilities. As of March 29th, Sullivan is all but assured of signing with Manchester City but will remain in MLS at least until he is 16.

How much will Manchester City pay for Cavan Sullivan?

According to MLS and Athletic reporter Tom Bogert, Cavan Sullivan will cost Manchester City in the range of $5 million when you consider transfer and add-ons. The fee will be paid to the Philadelphia Union of MLS, who will retain the player until he is 16 due to European child labor laws. Bogert’s report indicates that the Union will be paid $2 million up front for Sullivan to seal the deal.

Sullivan has already played 1 match for the Union’s MLS Pro Next side, gaining an assist. At the youth level for the USMNT’s U-15, Cavan Sullivan has an impressive 5 goals in 9 matches.

MLS analyst Taylor Twellman stated that Manchester City scouts told him they believe Sullivan is “the best 14-year-old in the world”. Union manager Jim Curtain said that Sullivan “has the ability and talent to become, I’ll just say, a household name.”