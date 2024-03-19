It’s one of the most unlikely pairings you will see in the mainstream, Erling Haaland and WWE legend and now movie star John Cena. But soccer is a sport that unites and well Manchester City was able to get the Peacemaker star to aid their top goal scorer in announcing the club’s preseason tour in the United States this summer.



In the video Haaland gets a call from John Cena with Cena dressed in full Manchester City gear and a blonde wig, representing the locks of Erling Haaland.



Erling Haaland announces that Manchester City will play matches in New York, Chapel Hill, Columbus, and Orlando. Cena is seen celebrating the announcement in a funny manner until Erling Haaland gets to see Cena via his cell phone.

Manchester City summer tour 2024 schedule



The Citizens are set to take on AC Milan at historic Yankee Stadium on July 27th, the game will have the added bonus that Christian Pulisic will most likely play that match for Milan.



Before that Manchester City will take on Scottish giants Celtic at Chapel Hill on 23 July at Kenan Stadium.



Then City goes to Florida to take on Pep Guardiola’s former club Barcelona at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando on 30 July 2024.



The tour rounds out with a clash against Chelsea in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Stadium that seats 100,000 fans.



Peter Laundy, Senior Vice President Partnerships at City Football Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the details of our 2024/25 preseason tour today as we prepare to return to America with an exciting four-match series delivered in collaboration with FC Series this summer.



“Our 2022 pre-season visit to the United States was hugely successful, including our sell-out fixture at Lambeau Field, Green Bay and the Club’s presence, fan base and status continues to grow significantly within the region”.