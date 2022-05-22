Liverpool defeated Wolves; however, Manchester City achieved a victory against Aston Villa and were crowned 2021-2022 Premier League season champions. Check out here the funniest memes and reactions.

The 2021-2022 Premier League season has come to an end and has a new champion. Manchester City and Liverpool battled head-to-head until the end, was the second time in three seasons that either the Reds or the Citizens could claim the English crown on the final day of the season.

Manchester City were 2-0 down to Aston Villa and that got Liverpool's hopes up, but the Citizens turned the result in their favor. Finally, Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions after beating Aston Villa 3-2. The Citizens thus won their eighth English league title and their fourth since Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's team will no longer have a chance of winning all four titles it has been seeking all season long. They had already conquered the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, and for Liverpool to become champions they needed to beat Wolves, which they achieved, but they also needed Manchester City to draw or lose against Aston Villa. The Reds are now looking forward to defeating Real Madrid on May 28 and becoming 2021-2022 Champions League champions.

Manchester City finished first with 93 points, and Liverpool ended the season in second place with 92 points. By finishing first in the standings the Citizens will earn £44 million.

Manchester City are the 2021-2022 Premier League champions: Funniest memes and reactions

While Liverpool was playing Wolves and Manchester City was facing Aston Villa, soccer fans didn't miss the opportunity to joke about the Premier League decider.