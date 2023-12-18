Kevin De Bruyne’s holiday season took a punch in the gut as his mansion was broken into and his material possessions were ransacked by burglars. Thankfully, De Bruyne’s wife and three children were not in the house when the break in occurred.



De Bruyne is yet another player in a long list of players who play soccer professionally who have had their homes broken into conveniently while on a trip. According to reports the break-in took place on Saturday and various items were stolen.



Belgian news outlet HLN stated that the robbers allegedly used a stepladder to reach the first floor and get inside the mansion. The house was purchased in 2015, and has a pool, jacuzzi and basketball court.



It has been reported that De Bruyne and his family don’t frequent the home that often as they spend their time mostly in Wilmslow, Cheshire.



De Bruyne is currently with Manchester City on a trip to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Club World Cup. City is set to take on Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the semifinals of the tournament.



Kevin De Bruyne has made only one appearance in the whole season as he has missed every game since the first game of the season with a muscle tear.