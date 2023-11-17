Drake’s new album has a song called ‘For All The Dogs – Scary Hours Edition’, it is the 27th song on a new double album called Wick Man. Drake is among the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 170 million records sold.



Drake is also ranked as the highest-certified digital singles artist in the United States by the RIAA. The song in question also appears to pour gasoline into the fire that is the feud with American rapper Pusha T.



Three people are credited with writing the song and they are A.Graham (AKA Drake), A.Mamam (New York Producer known as The Alchemist) and certain K. De Bruyne.



Who is “K. De Bruyne” in Drake album?



It did not take long for fans on social media to point out that the Manchester City star who is out injured could have collaborated. Things were intensified even more when Kevin De Bruyne tweeted a screen capture of the credit and album and wrote, “. @Drake needed an assist.”



Fans continued answering the tweet by writing, “(De Bruyne) assists even when not on the field.” Another supporter wrote, “A wonderful assist from KDB but this time to DRAKE.”



Kevin De Bruyne would later clear everything up with a follow up tweet stating, “All jokes aside, it’s not me! Huge fan though!”



Once cleared fans wanted to know who the other De Bruyne was, and that person is Koen De Bruyne, a Belgian pianist who lived from 1946 until 1977.