The contract of Kylian Mbappe with PSG expires in June 2024 and he could be ready to leave France. As one of the best players in the world, there will be massive offers and Real Madrid would have an advantage in the race to sign him.

However, in a shocking turn of events, an intriguing suitor might appear to convince Mbappe that his future could be somewhere else. Kylian is 24-years old and a huge deal from Saudi Arabia would make him seriously reconsider his future.

Right now, Kylian Mbappe is still under contract with the French club. That’s why, if PSG don’t want to let him go for free, they have to sell him now. Just imagine if he joins players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Neymar. Considering this scenario, a few months ago, Nasser Al-Khelaifi made clear Paris Saint-Germain’s stance on the matter.

“Our position is very clear. I’m not going to repeat it. If he wants to stay, he stays. But, he has to extend his contract. We can’t let him leave for free and that’s what he promised to the club. If he changes his mind, it’s not my problem.”

Kylian Mbappe could play in Saudi Arabia

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Saudi Pro League Director of Football, Michael Emenalo, talked about the possibility of making a push for Kylian Mbapppe.

“It’s an open conversation, but we don’t know what he wants to do. Our position is very clear. Any of these players know where we are. If there’s any interest in being part of what we are trying to build now or for the future, you can’t turn down an opportunity to see if Mbappe can join us. Kylian is someone I love as a player.”

Will Kylian Mbappe play in Saudi Arabia?

It’s important to remember that, starting January 1, 2024, Kylian Mbappe is free to negotiate with any club worldwide. Although the tradition and winning power of Real Madrid seem like the ideal option, the spectacular amount of money he would receive in Saudi Arabia could tempt him to try his luck in that country. Emenalo admitted they’ve already made a first try last summer.

“It’s never close if it’s not done. If it’s not done, it’s a huge chasm. I can’t say how deep the conversation went, but there was an express interest that if he was ready to come, there was a club ready to make space for him.”