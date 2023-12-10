Erling Haaland is having another remarkable season with 14 goals as the top scorer in the Premier League. After finishing second in the voting for the Ballon d’Or, just behind Lionel Messi, the Norwegian striker is ready to take over as the best player in the world.

So far, Manchester City’s season has been full of ups and downs. Though they will be in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, the real challenge is at the Premier League currently trailing Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

That’s why, the record of four consecutive titles is in jeopardy and, things might get worse. Pep Guardiola just confirmed Erling Haaland has a very serious injury and could be out for an extended period of time.

“He has a bone stress reaction in his foot. After the last game against Aston Villa, he felt it and he cannot play. I don’t know (the length of the injury). Week by week, day by day, we will see what happens.”

Why is Erling Haaland not playing for Manchester City?

The foot injury of Erling Haaland could derail Manchester City’s championship hopes. Last season, the forward became the key factor to conquer the long awaited treble: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Erling Haaland’s numbers in the 2022-2023 season were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. If there had not been a World Cup, many experts agree that he would have won the Ballon d’Or.

Haaland was the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League and, as a consequence, a few months ago he took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his amazing performances with Manchester City.