Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Premier League match

Manchester City has, undoubtedly, one of the best squads in the world nowadays. The Citizens will now face Bournemouth in Week 2 of the 2022 Premier League season in a very attractive match. Here you will find all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game. In the US, it will broadcast by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

In the beginning of the season, Manchester City defeated West Ham with a 0-2 score, where Erling Haaland was the brightest star with two goals. It will be neccessary for the Citizens that his biggest signing this summer is healthy and ready to be one of the best forwards the Premier League has seen lately.

As for the visitors, they returned to the Premier League this season by earning the promotion from the Championship last year. Bournemouth started the season with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa, but it seems like this game is more complicated as they will face one of the candidates to win the title.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Date

Etihad Stadium will host this game between Manchester City and Bournemouth, where the Citizens will play for the first time this season in front of their fans. The match is scheduled for this Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth:

If you are in the United States and you want to see the match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, fuboTV has a 7-day free trial to follow live this interesting duel. Other options are: UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network.