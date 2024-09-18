Trending topics:
Manchester City vs Inter: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City face Inter in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester City will face off against Inter in this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 league phase. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League will feature one of the most highly anticipated matchups as two powerhouse clubs go head-to-head. Manchester City, reigning Premier League champions and one of Europe’s top teams, will face off against Inter Milan, Serie A champions and fellow finalists from last year’s competition.

City, led by Erling Haaland, are among the favorites to win it all this season after falling short last year. On the other side, Inter Milan enter the contest as the underdog, but they’ve built a strong squad capable of pulling off an upset. The Italians, while not favored, will aim to make life difficult for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City vs Inter: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 19)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 19)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez – IMAGO / LaPresse

Manchester City vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Sport 24
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Caliente TV
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMas

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

