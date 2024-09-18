Manchester City vs Inter: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City face Inter in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Manchester City will face off against Inter in this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 league phase. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League will feature one of the most highly anticipated matchups as two powerhouse clubs go head-to-head. Manchester City, reigning Premier League champions and one of Europe’s top teams, will face off against Inter Milan, Serie A champions and fellow finalists from last year’s competition.

City, led by Erling Haaland, are among the favorites to win it all this season after falling short last year. On the other side, Inter Milan enter the contest as the underdog, but they’ve built a strong squad capable of pulling off an upset. The Italians, while not favored, will aim to make life difficult for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City vs Inter: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 19)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Caliente TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMas